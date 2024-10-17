FLC Capital Advisors Raises Position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.18% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 385,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 84,582 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 366.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 32,993 shares during the period.

Get Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFV stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $24.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.