FLC Capital Advisors Sells 515 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 122,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 192,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,639 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.18.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
