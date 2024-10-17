FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.89 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 55,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 169,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.
FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67.
Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDTT. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $4,945,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,664,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $739,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1,270.9% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $72,000.
FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.