FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Update

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FPAY stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.22. 109,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,564. FlexShopper has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $26.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.90, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a current ratio of 15.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FlexShopper will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 26,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,476,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,745,410.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 58,148 shares of company stock worth $64,830. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 50,847 shares in the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

