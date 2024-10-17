Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.62 and traded as high as C$6.73. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$6.57, with a volume of 889,970 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.64.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of C$355.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.7856273 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

