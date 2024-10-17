Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.62 and traded as high as C$6.73. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$6.57, with a volume of 889,970 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FVI
Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 1.1 %
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of C$355.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.7856273 earnings per share for the current year.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fortuna Silver Mines
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.