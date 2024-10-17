Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Short Interest Up 11.3% in September

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the September 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FOSLL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.03.

Get Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%.

About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.