Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 312 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,295 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Southern First Bancshares worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $101,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 93.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $292,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 7.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern First Bancshares

In other news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $54,377.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,945.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $54,377.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,945.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,290 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $40,015.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,633.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,549 shares of company stock worth $178,118 over the last 90 days. 7.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFST opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 4.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.