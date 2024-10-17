Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 128.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 59,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.