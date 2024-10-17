Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 463 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $174.78 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $178.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.50 and its 200 day moving average is $137.88. The company has a market cap of $481.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Melius upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

