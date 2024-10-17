Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 813 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $36.49 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

