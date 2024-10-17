FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Update

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 35,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

FuboTV Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,615,074. FuboTV has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $470.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Get FuboTV alerts:

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. FuboTV had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $389.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FuboTV will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FUBO. Seaport Res Ptn lowered FuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of FuboTV in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FuboTV in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuboTV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FuboTV

Insider Transactions at FuboTV

In other FuboTV news, Director Neil Glat bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in FuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of FuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of FuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FuboTV in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

About FuboTV

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.