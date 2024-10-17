Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,076,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,648,000 after buying an additional 291,305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,639,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,426,000 after buying an additional 70,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after acquiring an additional 263,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,217,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,304,000 after acquiring an additional 63,406 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

