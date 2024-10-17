Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,514,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $372,293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $216,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $702.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $736.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $692.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.26.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

