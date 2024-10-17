Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $635,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 14.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 41.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Boeing by 9.3% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $154.86 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

