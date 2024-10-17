Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 879 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 42,134 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

