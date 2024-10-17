FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

FutureFuel Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.62. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of FutureFuel

In other FutureFuel news, Director Paul Manheim acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,528.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 76.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 671,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,391,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 45,914 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 321.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 566,367 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 612.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 352,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 303,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

