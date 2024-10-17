FY2026 EPS Estimates for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Increased by Analyst

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for PG&E in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of PCG opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. PG&E has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

In other PG&E news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,168.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,126,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,113,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,183 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at $1,964,250,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 17.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,910,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998,472 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

