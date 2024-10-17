GateToken Price Up 1.9% This Week (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $9.08 or 0.00013553 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $826.31 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,006,816 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 91,004,427.2088274 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 9.07899715 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,617,806.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

