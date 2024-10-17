Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GNRC. StockNews.com lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.62.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $174.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.91 and a 200 day moving average of $145.44. Generac has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $175.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $4,766,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Generac by 43.3% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 62,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

