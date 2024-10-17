Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Short Interest Update

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Genfit in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of GNFT stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. 35,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,429. Genfit has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31.

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

