German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Short Interest Up 6.1% in September

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Insider Activity at German American Bancorp

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.37 per share, with a total value of $25,822.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,936.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.37 per share, with a total value of $25,822.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,936.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 484,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,823,785.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,093. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.61.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on German American Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, German American Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on German American Bancorp

About German American Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.