Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Receives $4.16 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.16.

Several brokerages have commented on DNA. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 110.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,758,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 2,683.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,264,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.10. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $75.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20). The company had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 486.98% and a negative return on equity of 63.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

