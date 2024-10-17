Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 8,470,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Global-E Online Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GLBE stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 809,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,638. Global-E Online has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Global-E Online’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Global-E Online will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GLBE. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 360.9% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Global-E Online by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

