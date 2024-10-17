Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 436 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Oracle by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Oracle by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,306 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Oracle stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $488.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $178.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

