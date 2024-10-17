Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,394.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA VIOG traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $120.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,982. The company has a market capitalization of $917.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.43. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.41 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

