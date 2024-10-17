Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.80. 609,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,164. The company has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $178.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.