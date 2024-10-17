Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $11.38 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,135 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock remained flat at $50.77 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,390,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,021. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

