Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $12.69 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $218,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 233.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $295,198,000 after buying an additional 271,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NOW traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $920.09. 260,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,315. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $949.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $869.98 and a 200 day moving average of $789.79. The stock has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a PE ratio of 99.56, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $890.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $935.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.