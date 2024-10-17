Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 33,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 351.4% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV remained flat at $119.14 on Thursday. 372,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,613. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $119.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.22.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

