Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CATH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.33. 13,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,968. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The company has a market cap of $920.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $237,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.