Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.22, with a volume of 631825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Golar LNG
Golar LNG Trading Up 0.9 %
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 50.89% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Golar LNG Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Golar LNG by 11.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 75,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Golar LNG by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Golar LNG by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 60,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 206.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Golar LNG
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.