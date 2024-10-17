Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 121,429 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,429 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $15,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,880,000 after buying an additional 1,722,366 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,786,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,045,000 after buying an additional 1,686,328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,031,000 after buying an additional 519,112 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,864,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,541,000 after buying an additional 630,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,237,000 after buying an additional 1,042,548 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGDV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.97. 393,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,516. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

