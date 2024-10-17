Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $583,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 37,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 98,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,275. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.35.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

