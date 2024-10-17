Good Life Advisors LLC Has $11.42 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,817 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 324,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,771,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,179,000 after purchasing an additional 222,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,212,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.94. 719,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,169. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

