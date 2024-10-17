Good Life Advisors LLC Has $17.45 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,002 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.91. 836,110 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

