Good Life Advisors LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,390 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 1.92% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XSHQ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,806,000 after acquiring an additional 322,217 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 509,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 229,826 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 171,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the period.

BATS:XSHQ traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,825 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1478 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

