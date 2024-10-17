Good Life Advisors LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 122.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.16.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $475.50. 431,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,797. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $496.48. The company has a market capitalization of $168.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.