Good Life Advisors LLC Has $7.44 Million Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,874 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,103,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,455,000 after buying an additional 366,810 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 585.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 380,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after buying an additional 324,879 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $8,968,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after buying an additional 135,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 306.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 119,889 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

