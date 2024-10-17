Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,880 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,333,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,272,000 after purchasing an additional 848,067 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,567,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,402,000 after purchasing an additional 894,065 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,949,000 after purchasing an additional 185,601 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,483,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,630,000 after purchasing an additional 217,614 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,747,000 after purchasing an additional 872,043 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $19.53 during trading on Thursday. 110,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,617. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

