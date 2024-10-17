Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,645,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 200,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 386,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 174,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,541. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.