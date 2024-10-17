Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 73,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 35,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Goodfood Market Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01.
Goodfood Market Company Profile
Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.
