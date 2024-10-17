GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.77 and last traded at $31.23. Approximately 3,123,816 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,699,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF stock. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,224,000. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF comprises about 4.1% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 1.54% of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

