Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Up 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.63. 386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.
Gray Television Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a market cap of $715.78 million, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%.
Gray Television Announces Dividend
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gray Television
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Stock Average Calculator
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.