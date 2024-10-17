Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Up 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.63. 386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Gray Television Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $715.78 million, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

About Gray Television

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

