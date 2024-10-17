Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.95. 4,384,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,496,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average is $157.14. The stock has a market cap of $256.91 billion, a PE ratio of 233.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

