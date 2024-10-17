Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.4% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.86. 225,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,215. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $59.91.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

