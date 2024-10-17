Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,700 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 208,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 724,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Greenland Technologies Stock Performance

GTEC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. 65,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,528. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.47. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17. Greenland Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

