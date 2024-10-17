Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,004 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,372,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VBR stock opened at $204.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $205.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.84 and its 200-day moving average is $189.42.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

