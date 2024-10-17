Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 83 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $242.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.22 and its 200-day moving average is $224.55. The company has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $242.93.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

