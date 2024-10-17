Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 693 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 49.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Celsius by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

