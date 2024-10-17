Griffin Asset Management Inc. Takes $634,000 Position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPCR opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.64 and a beta of -3.53. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Further Reading

